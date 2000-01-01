Jacobson Pharma Corp Ltd (SEHK:2633)

APAC company
Market Info - 2633

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 2633

  • Market CapHKD3.043bn
  • SymbolSEHK:2633
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorDrug Manufacturers - Specialty & Generic
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG677291067

Company Profile

Jacobson Pharma Corp Ltd is a pharmaceutical research & development company. It manufactures generic drugs for public & private sectors including cardiovascular, respiratory, anti-infectives, anti-depressants, anti-psychotics, & oral anti-diabetic drugs.

