Jacques Bogart SA (EURONEXT:JBOG)
- Market Cap€149.350m
- IndustryConsumer Defensive
- SectorHousehold & Personal Products
- ISINFR0012872141
Jacques Bogart is engaged in the production and marketing of perfumes and cosmetic products for men and women in France and internationally.