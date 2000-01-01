Company Profile

Jacquet Metal Service is a distributor of specialty steels in Asia and North America. The company's operations are classified into Jacquet, Abraservice brands under Stainless steel and wear resistant quarto plates division, Stappert brand under Long stainless steel products division, and IMS group brand under Engineering steels division. The majority of the revenue is derived from the distribution of engineering steels in form of long products consisting of seamless bars and tubes. The products are distributed to various industries including mechanical engineering, public works machinery, agricultural machinery, lifting machinery, car and HGV suppliers and energy.