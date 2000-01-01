Jadar Resources Ltd (ASX:JDR)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - JDR
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - JDR
- Market CapAUD5.280m
- SymbolASX:JDR
- IndustryBasic Material
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINAU000000JDR2
Company Profile
Jadar Lithium Ltd, formerly South East Asia Resources Ltd, explores and develops industrial metals and minerals. It primarily explores Molybdenum. Its projects include Malala Metals Project, Tasmania coal project and others.