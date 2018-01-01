Jade Gas Holdings Ltd (ASX:JGH) Share Price

Interactive Investor
Jade Gas Holdings Ltd (ASX:JGH)

Jade Gas Holdings Ltd

Times are shown in GMT+11, values are delayed by at least 15 minutes. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Company Profile

Jade Gas Holdings Ltd is a gas exploration company focused on the coal bed methane (CBM) potential of Mongolia. Its flagship project is the CBM gas project over the Production Sharing Agreement (PSA) area of Tavantolgoi XXXIII unconventional oil basin, (TT CBM Project).High Grade Metals Ltd, formerly Quest Minerals Ltd, is a mineral exploration company that focuses on the exploration and evaluation of opportunities. Its project includes Victory Bore Gold Project in Western Australia.

AU0000178477

AUD

