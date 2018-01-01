Jade Gas Holdings Ltd (ASX:JGH) Share Price

JGH
Jade Gas Holdings Ltd
APAC company
Energy
Oil & Gas E&P
Company Profile
Jade Gas Holdings Ltd is a gas exploration company focused on the coal bed methane (CBM) potential of Mongolia. Its flagship project is the CBM gas project over the Production Sharing Agreement (PSA) area of Tavantolgoi XXXIII unconventional oil basin, (TT CBM Project).High Grade Metals Ltd, formerly Quest Minerals Ltd, is a mineral exploration company that focuses on the exploration and evaluation of opportunities. Its project includes Victory Bore Gold Project in Western Australia.
ASX:JGH
AU0000178477
AUD
