Company Profile

Jadestone Energy PLC is an independent oil and gas production and development company focused on the Asia-Pacific region. It owns interests in the Montara project and the Stag oilfield, offshore Western Australia. In addition, it holds exploration and pre-development assets in Vietnam and other parts of Southeast Asia and has executed agreements to acquire the Maari project, offshore New Zealand and the Lemang PSC, onshore Sumatra, Indonesia. The geographic focus of the business is Australia followed by Southeast Asia.Jadestone Energy Inc is an oil and gas company which is engaged in exploration, appraisal, and pre-development activities in Southeast Asia, production activity in the Carnarvon basin, and production activity in Sumatra.