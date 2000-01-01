Jaeger Resources Corp (TSX:JAEG)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - JAEG

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - JAEG

  • Market CapCAD0.720m
  • SymbolTSX:JAEG
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINCA4700031046

Company Profile

Bandera Gold Ltd is a junior exploration company. It is principally engaged in the acquisition, exploration and the development of mineral properties.

Latest JAEG news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .