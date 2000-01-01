Jaguar Mining Inc (TSE:JAG)

North American company
Market Info - JAG

Company Info - JAG

  • Market CapCAD45.580m
  • SymbolTSE:JAG
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • SectorGold
  • Currency
  • ISINCA47009M4002

Company Profile

Jaguar Mining Inc is a gold mining company. It is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold producing properties in Brazil. Its projects are Turmalina, Paciencia, Caete, Gurupi and Pedra Brance.

Latest JAG news

