Company Profile

Jaguar Resources Inc is a Canada based company engaged in the exploration and development of and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in Southern Alberta. The company has interest in certain oil production, oil reserves, lands, leases and miscellaneous interests in Southern Alberta. The company principally generates revenue from the sale of commodities, which include crude oil and natural gas.Jaguar Resources Inc is engaged in the exploration and development of and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in southern Alberta.