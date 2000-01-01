Company Profile

Jakks Pacific Inc is a toy and leisure products manufacturing company. Its products offering include traditional toys and electronics such as action figures, toy vehicles, dolls and accessories, ride-on toys, toys for pets. The company also offers role play, novelty and seasonal toys such as dress-up, pretend to play toys, Halloween and everyday costumes, junior sports, and outdoor activity toys. The brands under which these products are sold include Road Champs, Spy Net, Fisher Price, Kawasaki, JAKKS Pets, Disney Frozen, Black & Decker, Spiderman, Toy Story, Sesame Street, among others. Its products are sold to customers in the United States, Europe, Canada, Hong Kong, and Other parts of the world.