Company Profile

James Halstead PLC manufactures commercial, contract, and consumer flooring. The flooring is used in offices, retail shops, factories, clinics and hospitals, schools, hotels, cinemas, restaurants, and airports. The firm's portfolio of brands includes Polyflor, Polysafe, Expona, Performa, Saarfloor Systems, Megastrong, Camaro, Colonia, Kudos, Expona Domestic, Voyager, Forest fx, Cavalio, and Arai. Arai is a helmet manufacturer focused on motorsports. The company generates most of its revenue in Europe and the United Kingdom.James Halstead PLC manufactures and distributes flooring products. Its portfolio of brands includes Polyflor, Polysafe, Expona, Performa, Saarfloor Systems, Megastrong, Camaro, Colonia, Kudos, Expona Domestic, Voyager, Forest fx, Cavalio, and Arai.