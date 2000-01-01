James River Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:JRVR)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - JRVR
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - JRVR
- Market Cap$1.288bn
- SymbolNASDAQ:JRVR
- IndustryFinancial Services
- SectorInsurance - Specialty
- Currency
- ISINBMG5005R1079
Company Profile
James River Group Holdings Ltd owns and operates a group of specialty insurance and reinsurance companies founded by members of its management team. It is organized for the purpose of acquiring & managing insurance and reinsurance entities.