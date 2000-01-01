James River Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:JRVR)

North American company
Company Info - JRVR

  • Market Cap$1.288bn
  • SymbolNASDAQ:JRVR
  • IndustryFinancial Services
  • SectorInsurance - Specialty
  • Currency
  • ISINBMG5005R1079

Company Profile

James River Group Holdings Ltd owns and operates a group of specialty insurance and reinsurance companies founded by members of its management team. It is organized for the purpose of acquiring & managing insurance and reinsurance entities.

