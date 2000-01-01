Company Profile

Jamf Holding Corp is the standard in Apple Enterprise Management, and its cloud software platform is the vertically focused Apple infrastructure and security platform. The company helps organizations, including businesses, hospitals, schools and government agencies, connect, manage and protect Apple products, apps and corporate resources in the cloud without ever having to touch the devices. It sells its Software-as-a-Service, or SaaS, solutions via a subscription model, through a direct sales force, online and indirectly via its channel partners, including Apple. The company operates in The Americas; Europe, the Middle East, India, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.