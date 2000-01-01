Jamieson Wellness Inc (TSE:JWEL)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - JWEL

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - JWEL

  • Market CapCAD1.005bn
  • SymbolTSE:JWEL
  • IndustryConsumer Defensive
  • SectorPackaged Foods
  • Currency
  • ISINCA4707481046

Company Profile

Jamieson Wellness Inc is a manufacturer, distributor and marketer of sports nutrition products and specialty supplements under its Progressive, Precision, and Iron Vegan brands.

Latest JWEL news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .