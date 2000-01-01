JANE FRANCE (EURONEXT:MLJAN)

European company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - MLJAN

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - MLJAN

  • Market Cap€0.000m
  • SymbolEURONEXT:MLJAN
  • IndustryConsumer Defensive
  • SectorBeverages - Soft Drinks
  • Currency
  • ISINFR0011442235

Company Profile

JANE FRANCE produces & sells non-alcoholic fermented beverages. It offers a wholly-organic beverage made from plants and natural sugar with an extremely low calorie content.

Latest MLJAN news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .