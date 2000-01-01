JANE FRANCE (EURONEXT:MLJAN)
- SymbolEURONEXT:MLJAN
- IndustryConsumer Defensive
- SectorBeverages - Soft Drinks
- ISINFR0011442235
Company Profile
JANE FRANCE produces & sells non-alcoholic fermented beverages. It offers a wholly-organic beverage made from plants and natural sugar with an extremely low calorie content.