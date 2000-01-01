Jangada Mines Registered Shs (LSE:JAN)

UK company
Market Info - JAN

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - JAN

  • Market Cap£4.030m
  • SymbolLSE:JAN
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINGB00BZ11WQ61

Company Profile

Jangada Mines PLC is a holding company. The company through its subsidiary provides mining services. It has interest in the Pedra Branca PGM project located in northeast Brazil. It operates in one business segment that is Mining Services.

