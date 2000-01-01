Company Profile

JanOne Inc focuses on reducing opioid addiction by finding treatments for conditions accompanied by pain and bring to market drugs and therapies with nonaddictive pain-relieving properties. The company operates in three operating segments, namely Biotechnology, Recycling, and Technology. It derives its majority of revenue from the Recycling segment that is primarily engaged in the recycling of appliances throughout the United States and Canada.Appliance Recycling Centers Of America Inc and its subsidiaries are engaged in the business of selling and recycling household appliances in North America. It also provides turnkey appliance recycling services for electric utilities.