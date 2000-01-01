Japan Foods Holding Ltd (SGX:5OI)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - 5OI

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 5OI

  • Market CapSGD73.120m
  • SymbolSGX:5OI
  • IndustryConsumer Cyclical
  • SectorRestaurants
  • Currency
  • ISINSG1X84942272

Company Profile

Japan Foods Holding Ltd is engaged in the business of restaurants in Singapore. Principally, it is involved in the operation of restaurants and its ancillary business is in the supply of food ingredients to its sub-franchisees and franchisee.

Latest 5OI news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .