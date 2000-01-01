Japan Gold Corp (TSX:JG)

North American company
  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

  • Market CapCAD38.530m
  • SymbolTSX:JG
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • SectorGold
  • Currency
  • ISINCA4710821071

Company Profile

Japan Gold Corp is a mineral exploration company. It is engaged in gold and copper-gold exploration in Japan. Japan Gold has a total of thirteen separate project areas prospective for high-grade epithermal gold mineralization.

