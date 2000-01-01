Japan Gold Corp (TSX:JG)
Market Cap: CAD38.530m
Symbol: TSX:JG
Industry: Basic Material
Sector: Gold
- Currency
ISIN: CA4710821071
Company Profile
Japan Gold Corp is a mineral exploration company. It is engaged in gold and copper-gold exploration in Japan. Japan Gold has a total of thirteen separate project areas prospective for high-grade epithermal gold mineralization.