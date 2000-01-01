Japfa Ltd Shs Reg S (SGX:UD2)
Market Open Price0.00
Previous Close0.00
Volume-
52w Low/High-
Last Trade Price0.00
Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - UD2
Market CapSGD1.090bn
SymbolSGX:UD2
IndustryConsumer Defensive
SectorFarm Products
ISINSG1AB9000005
Company Profile
Japfa Ltd is engaged in producing dairy, protein staples (poultry, beef, swine and aquaculture) and packaged food. It has farming, processing and distribution facilities in Indonesia, Vietnam, Myanmar, India and China.