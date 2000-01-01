Japfa Ltd Shs Reg S (SGX:UD2)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - UD2

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - UD2

  • Market CapSGD1.090bn
  • SymbolSGX:UD2
  • IndustryConsumer Defensive
  • SectorFarm Products
  • Currency
  • ISINSG1AB9000005

Company Profile

Japfa Ltd is engaged in producing dairy, protein staples (poultry, beef, swine and aquaculture) and packaged food. It has farming, processing and distribution facilities in Indonesia, Vietnam, Myanmar, India and China.

Latest UD2 news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .