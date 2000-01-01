Jardine Matheson Holdings Ltd (LSE:JAR)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - JAR
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - JAR
- Market Cap$45.914bn
- SymbolLSE:JAR
- IndustryIndustrials
- SectorConglomerates
- Currency
- ISINBMG507361001
Company Profile
Jardine Matheson Holdings Ltd is a diversified business company. It has business interests in automobiles, property investment and development, food retailing, home furnishings, engineering and construction and transport services.