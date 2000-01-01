Company Profile

Jardine Strategic Holdings Ltd is a conglomerate of businesses operating in Greater China and Southeast Asia. The affiliates offer products and services in motor vehicles and related operations, property investment and development, food retailing, home furnishing, engineering and construction, transport services, insurance broking, restaurants, luxury hotels, financial services, heavy equipment, mining and agribusiness. The large businesses by net income within the group are Hong Kong Land and Dairy Farm, which are a property investment firm and a food retailer, respectively.