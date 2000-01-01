Company Profile

Jarvis Securities PLC is a part of the financial services sector. Its core business is to provide retail execution-only stockbroking, ISA (Individual saving account) and SIPP (Self-invested personal pension) investment wrappers, savings schemes, financial administration, settlement and custody services to stockbrokers, investment firms and individuals. The company also provides outsourced financial administration services to various investment firms. Its operations are principally carried out in the United Kingdom.Jarvis Securities PLC is associated with the capital market industry. It operates retail stockbroking brands that provide Self-invested personal pension and Individual saving account to individuals and organizations.