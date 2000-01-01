Jason Industries Inc (NASDAQ:JASN)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - JASN

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - JASN

  • Market Cap$10.200m
  • SymbolNASDAQ:JASN
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINUS4711721062

Company Profile

Jason Industries Inc is an industrial manufacturing company operating the following four businesses: finishing, seating, acoustics and components.

Latest JASN news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .