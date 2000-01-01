Company Profile

Jatcorp Ltd, formerly Jatenergy Ltd is an Australia based company engaged in origination, development and manufacturing various consumer products. The company's product range includes milk powder, wine, cosmetics, skin/face creams, nutraceuticals, cereals, oats, biscuits, cleaning products, and other similar product ranges.Jatenergy Ltd operates in one segment, being trading activities to China and in one geographic region, being Australia. The company's product range includes milk powder, wine, cosmetics, cereals, oats, biscuits, cleaning products and organic oils.