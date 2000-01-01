Jatenergy Ltd (ASX:JAT)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - JAT
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - JAT
- Market CapAUD39.250m
- SymbolASX:JAT
- IndustryConsumer Defensive
- SectorPackaged Foods
- Currency
- ISINAU000000JAT4
Company Profile
Jatenergy Ltd operates in one segment, being trading activities to China and in one geographic region, being Australia. The company's product range includes milk powder, wine, cosmetics, cereals, oats, biscuits, cleaning products and organic oils.