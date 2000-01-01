Jaywing (LSE:JWNG)

UK company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - JWNG

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - JWNG

  • Market Cap£4.340m
  • SymbolLSE:JWNG
  • IndustryCommunication Services
  • SectorAdvertising Agencies
  • Currency
  • ISINGB00BF5KDY46

Company Profile

Jaywing PLC is a digital marketing service provider. The company through its segments Agency Services and Media and Analysis provides direct marketing, online marketing, and online public relations.

Latest JWNG news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .

JWNG Regulatory news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .