Jazz Resources Inc (TSX:JZR)

North American company
Market Info - JZR

Company Info - JZR

  • Market CapCAD1.140m
  • SymbolTSX:JZR
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINCA47214Y1088

Company Profile

Jazz Resources Inc is a junior mining resource company. It holds an interest in over three mineral properties which includes Teddy glacier property, Burniere property, and the Spider mine property.

