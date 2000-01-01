JB Hi Fi Ltd Ordinary Shares (ASX:JBH)
APAC company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - JBH
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - JBH
- Market CapAUD0.000m
- SymbolASX:JBH
- IndustryConsumer Cyclical
- SectorSpecialty Retail
- Currency
- ISINAU000000JBH7
Company Profile
JB Hi-Fi Limited is a specialty discount retailer of branded home entertainment products. The group's products particularly focus on consumer electronics, electrical goods, and white goods through its JB Hi-Fi, JB Hi-Fi Home, and The Good Guys stores. The company primarily operates from stand-alone destination sites and shopping centre locations in Australia and New Zealand.JB Hi Fi Ltd is engaged in the retail industry. It distributes home consumer products from stand alone destination sites, shopping centre locations and online stores.