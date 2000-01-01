Company Profile

JB Hi-Fi Limited is a specialty discount retailer of branded home entertainment products. The group's products particularly focus on consumer electronics, electrical goods, and white goods through its JB Hi-Fi, JB Hi-Fi Home, and The Good Guys stores. The company primarily operates from stand-alone destination sites and shopping centre locations in Australia and New Zealand.JB Hi Fi Ltd is engaged in the retail industry. It distributes home consumer products from stand alone destination sites, shopping centre locations and online stores.