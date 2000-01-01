JB Hunt Transport Services Inc Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:JBHT)
North American company
Company Info - JBHT
- Market Cap$15.283bn
- SymbolNASDAQ:JBHT
- IndustryIndustrials
- SectorIntegrated Freight & Logistics
- Currency
- ISINUS4456581077
Company Profile
J.B. Hunt Transport Services ranks among the top surface transportation companies in North America by revenue. Its primary operating segments are intermodal delivery, which uses the Class I rail carriers for the underlying line-haul movement (49% of sales in 2020); dedicated trucking services that provide customer-specific fleet needs (23); for-hire truckload (5%); heavy goods final-mile delivery (7%), and asset-light truck brokerage (17%).JB Hunt Transport Services Inc, together with its wholly owned subsidiaries provides surface transportation and delivery services to a group of customers and consumers throughout the continental United States, Canada and Mexico.