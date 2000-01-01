JB Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT)

North American company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
discuss
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - JBHT

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - JBHT

  • Market Cap$9.657bn
  • SymbolNASDAQ:JBHT
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINUS4456581077

Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ranks among the top surface transportation companies in North America by revenue. Its primary operating segments are intermodal delivery, which uses the Class I rail carriers for the underlying line-haul movement (52% of sales in 2019); dedicated trucking services that provide customer-specific fleet needs (29); for-hire truckload (4%); and asset-light highway brokerage (15%).JB Hunt Transport Services Inc, together with its wholly owned subsidiaries provides surface transportation and delivery services to a group of customers and consumers throughout the continental United States, Canada and Mexico.

Latest JBHT news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .