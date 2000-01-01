Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ranks among the top surface transportation companies in North America by revenue. Its primary operating segments are intermodal delivery, which uses the Class I rail carriers for the underlying line-haul movement (52% of sales in 2019); dedicated trucking services that provide customer-specific fleet needs (29); for-hire truckload (4%); and asset-light highway brokerage (15%).JB Hunt Transport Services Inc, together with its wholly owned subsidiaries provides surface transportation and delivery services to a group of customers and consumers throughout the continental United States, Canada and Mexico.