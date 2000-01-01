Company Profile

JC Decaux SA is one of the largest outdoor advertising corporations in the world, known for its advertising on billboards, street furniture, and public bicycle rental systems. The company specializes in street furniture advertising such as bus stop advertising, newspaper kiosks, public benches, and free-standing panels. Its public bicycle rental system was launched in 2005 and operates in major cities such as Paris, Brussels, Dublin, and Brisbane. The bike rental systems are each financed by local advertising operators in return for the cities signing over a multiyear license to exploit citywide billboards. The French company earns the majority of its revenue in France and Europe, with smaller portions derived from Asia and the United Kingdom.JC Decaux SA is an outdoor advertising company. The Company operates three business segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard.