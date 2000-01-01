Company Profile

JC Penney Co Inc is an American omnichannel retailer. It sells merchandise and services to consumers through department stores and its own website. The product portfolio mainly comprises apparel and footwear, accessories, fine and fashion jewelry, home furnishings, and beauty products (the latter through Sephora inside JC Penney). JC Penney offers private, exclusive, and national brands across the United States and Puerto Rico.JC Penney Co Inc is an American omnichannel retailer. The company sells merchandise and services to consumers through department stores and its own website.