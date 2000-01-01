JCG Investment Holdings Ltd (SGX:VFP)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - VFP

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - VFP

  • Market CapSGD46.150m
  • SymbolSGX:VFP
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINSGXE87511171

Company Profile

China Medical (International) Group Ltd provides aesthetics medical and healthcare services. The company segments include Trading and distribution, Investment and others and Aesthetics medical.

Latest VFP news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .