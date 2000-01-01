Company Profile

JDC Group AG is a financial services company advising its customers and brokers with financial products in Germany and Austria. The company sales platform offers products that cover asset classes such as investment funds and alternative investment funds, structured products, insurance, financing and real estate. Its brokering financial products include broker pool and technical platforms consisting of Jung, DMS, and Cir.AG. The company's segments include Advisortech segment, Advisory segment, and Holding segment. Majority of the revenue is derived from commission income from the mediating financial products.