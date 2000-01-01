JD.com Inc ADR (NASDAQ:JD)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - JD

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - JD

  • Market Cap$50.653bn
  • SymbolNASDAQ:JD
  • IndustryConsumer Cyclical
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINUS47215P1066

Company Profile

JD.com Inc is an online direct sales company in China. It acquires products from suppliers and sells them directly to its customers through its website and mobile applications.

Latest JD news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .