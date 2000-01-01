Company Profile

JD.com is China's second-largest e-commerce company after Alibaba in terms of transaction volume, offering a wide selection of authentic products at competitive prices, with speedy and reliable delivery. The company has built its own nationwide fulfilment infrastructure and last-mile delivery network, staffed by its own employees, which supports both its online direct sales and its online marketplace businesses. JD.com launched its online marketplace business in 2010.JD.com Inc is an online direct sales company in China. It acquires products from suppliers and sells them directly to its customers through its website and mobile applications.