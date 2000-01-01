Company Profile

JDE Peets NV is a pure-play coffee and tea company. Through its regional and local coffee and tea brands, it offers a range of coffee and tea products and solutions to serve consumer needs across markets, consumer preferences and price points. The company's established brand portfolio in the coffee and tea categories, comprising its Power Brands that consist of Global Jewels of Peet's, Jacobs, L'OR, Senseo, Tassimo and TiOra, and Regional Heroes, which include Douwe Egberts, Stumptown, Kenco, Moccona, Gevalia, Intelligentsia, OldTown, Super and Ofcay; and Local Brands, which include Maison du Cafe in France; Harris in Australia; and Mighty Leaf Tea in the United States. Its segments are Peet's; CPG-Europe; CPG-Latin America, Russia, Middle East and Africa; CPG-Asia Pacific; and Out-ofHome.