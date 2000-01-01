Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - JEF

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - JEF

  • Market Cap$6.480bn
  • SymbolNYSE:JEF
  • IndustryFinancial Services
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINUS47233W1099

Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc is a financial service company. The company's objective is to create long-term value for shareholders. It provides various services such as wealth management, financial planning, investment advisory services and others.

Latest JEF news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .