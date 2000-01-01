Jenoptik AG (XETRA:JEN)
Company Info - JEN
- Market Cap€1.512bn
- SymbolXETRA:JEN
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorElectronic Components
- Currency
- ISINDE000A2NB601
Company Profile
Jenoptik AG is a German integrated photonics group. It mainly offers generator sets, electrical machines, measuring systems, light-emitting diode lighting, aviation systems, optics and optical systems, optoelectronic systems, and traffic safety systems.