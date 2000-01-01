Jensyn Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:JSYN)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - JSYN
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - JSYN
- Market Cap$9.140m
- SymbolNASDAQ:JSYN
- IndustryIndustrials
- SectorConglomerates
- Currency
- ISINUS47632B1026
Company Profile
Jensyn Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. It was formed for the purpose of entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more target business.