JEP Holdings Ltd (SGX:1J4)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - 1J4
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 1J4
- Market CapSGD92.640m
- SymbolSGX:1J4
- IndustryIndustrials
- SectorAerospace & Defense
- Currency
- ISINSG1EE3000007
Company Profile
JEP Holdings Ltd is a solution provider of precision machining and engineering services. The company primarily focuses on the aerospace industry by providing manufacturing service for engine casings.