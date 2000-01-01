Jerash Holdings (US) Inc (NASDAQ:JRSH)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - JRSH

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - JRSH

  • Market Cap$73.160m
  • SymbolNASDAQ:JRSH
  • IndustryConsumer Cyclical
  • SectorApparel Manufacturing
  • Currency
  • ISINUS47632P1012

Company Profile

Jerash Holdings (US) Inc along with its subsidiaries is engaged in the manufacturing and exporting of customized, ready-made sport and outerwear from knitted fabric produced in its facilities in Jordan.

Latest JRSH news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .