Jericho Energy Ventures Inc (TSX:JEV) Share Price

JEV
Jericho Energy Ventures Inc
North American company
Right Arrow 1
Energy
Right Arrow 2
Oil & Gas E&P
Prev. Close
/
Mkt. Open
- / -
Volume
-
52w Low / High
- / -
Market Cap
-
P/E Ratio
-
Div. Yield
-
NAV Price
-
Last Traded
-
Chg
-
-
XTSX
-
Updated: -
Research
News & analysis
Loading...
Times are shown in GMT-5, values are delayed by at least 15 minutes. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
This stock can be held in:
Prev. Close
/
Mkt. Open
- / -
Volume
-
52w Low / High
- / -
Market Cap
-
P/E Ratio
-
Div. Yield
-
Company Profile
Jericho Energy Ventures Inc is focused on advancing the low-carbon energy transition with investments in hydrogen technologies, energy storage, carbon capture, and new energy systems.Jericho Oil Corp is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of oil and natural gas fields in the United States of America.
Symbol
TSX:JEV
ISIN
CA4763391063
Currency
CAD
Loading...
Loading Comparison
Latest JEV News