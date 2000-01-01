Jersey Electricity Class A (LSE:JEL)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - JEL
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - JEL
- Market Cap£140.020m
- SymbolLSE:JEL
- IndustryUtilities
- SectorUtilities - Regulated Electric
- Currency
- ISINJE00B43SP147
Company Profile
Jersey Electricity PLC generates and distributes electric power. Its main business is the sale of energy while it also provides building maintenance and property management services.