Jersey Oil and Gas (LSE:JOG)

UK company
Market Info - JOG

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - JOG

  • Market Cap£33.940m
  • SymbolLSE:JOG
  • IndustryEnergy
  • SectorOil & Gas E&P
  • Currency
  • ISINGB00BYN5YK77

Company Profile

Jersey Oil and Gas PLC and its subsidiaries are involved in upstream oil and gas business in the United Kingdom. The group operates in a segment, that of oil and gas exploration, appraisal, development and production.

