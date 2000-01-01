Company Profile

Jervois Mining Ltd is a mineral exploration company. It engaged in mineral exploration and evaluation, including associated metallurgical test work and research and development activities. The company's project includes Idaho Cobalt; Kilembe Area; Bujagali; Nico Young and others. It has operations in Australia; Canada and Uganda.Jervois Mining Ltd is a mineral exploration company. It engaged in mineral exploration and evaluation, including associated metallurgical test work and research and development activities.