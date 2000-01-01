Company Profile

JetBlue Airways Corp is a low-cost airline that offers high-quality service, including assigned seating and in-flight entertainment. It carries over millions of customers with an average of more than 1,000 daily flights and served approximately 99 destinations in the United States, the Caribbean, and Latin America. The company currently operates Airbus A321, Airbus A320, and Embraer E190 aircraft types.JetBlue Airways Corp is engaged in the airlines industry. It primarily provides passenger airline service. It also extends its services to cargo transport, travel agency operations and travel insurance.