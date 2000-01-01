JetPay Corp (NASDAQ:JTPY)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - JTPY

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - JTPY

  • Market Cap$79.350m
  • SymbolNASDAQ:JTPY
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorSoftware - Infrastructure
  • Currency
  • ISINUS4771771098

Company Profile

JetPay Corp is a provider of payment services. It offers debit and credit card processing, payroll and human capital management services, and card services to businesses and their employees throughout the United States.

Latest JTPY news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .